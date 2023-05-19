The paedophile brother of TV presenter Phillip Schofield has been jailed for 12 years

The paedophile brother of TV presenter Phillip Schofield has been jailed for 12 years after being convicted of child sex offences. Timothy Schofield, 54, was convicted of 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, including two of sexual activity with a child, after a trial at Exeter Crown Court in April.

