The lavish lifestyle of CAB target Mary Cash

They are the mouth watering sums of money that the Criminal Assets Bureau claim are the proceeds of crime. But their target insists was partly funded by working as an escort in Australia. Mary Cash made headlines when the high court heard details of her lavish lifestyle which included buying a house with cash, making trips to Harrods, and buying a stunning collection of designer handbags. CAB insist her lifestyle is funded by crime proceeds gained for burglaries allegedly carried out around the country, but the Cork woman has denied the bureau's claims and put forward the novel excuse that she earned a portion of the money working as an escort down under. Niall Donald is joined by Eamon Dillon to discuss the case. Follow us - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@crimeworldnicolatallant - Twitter: https://twitter.com/CrimeNicola - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crimeworldwithnicolatallant Listen - Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/crime-world/id1540069464 - Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/65o6FlP05o1ukHWUejIHlR?si=htTJFag4Q_ausqX8kNntEg&nd=1