The first parts of Windsor Framework will be implemented in October – Heaton-Harris

The first parts of the Windsor Framework will be implemented as planned in October, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said. Mr Heaton-Harris ruled out making any changes to the pact or reopening negotiations with the EU as he continues efforts to persuade the DUP to return to the devolved powersharing institutions at Stormont. The unionist party collapsed the Stormont executive last year in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements created by the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Windsor Framework struck by London and Brussels earlier this year sought to reduce the red tape on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK while maintaining the dual market access.