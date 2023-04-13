The door is open - Frank Lampard believes Chelsea can still win Real Madrid tie
Video Team
Credit: UEFA Frank Lampard called on his Chelsea players to “change the story” when they face Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge next week after they went down 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. The interim manager insisted the door remained open to the last-four ahead of the second leg, despite watching his 10-man side fail to muster a fightback in the second half in Madrid.
