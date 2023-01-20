The Donkey Sanctuary has introduced a new arrival, baby Evie who was born as the result of unplanned breeding

The Donkey Sanctuary has introduced a new arrival, baby Evie, who was born on St Stephen's Day at the sanctuary. "Despite needing extra care in her first few weeks Evie is now fit & thriving. See her adorable floppy ears & determination for yourself!" said the sanctuary on Twitter. Evie was born as the result of unplanned breeding, which is still a huge problem across Ireland. Evie’s mum, Solus, was pregnant when she arrived at The Donkey Sanctuary last December. "While we love Evie already, many donkeys will be born this winter under similar circumstances," they added.