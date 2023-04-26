The coronation: What are the costs and who pays?

Next month's coronation is expected to be the country's most expensive ever. Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953 cost the equivalent of £50 million in today's money, despite a procession much longer and a guest list four-times more extensive than the King's. The discrepancy in costs between the two coronations can partly be explained by increased security procurement, for which there was much less of a need in 1953. A recent YouGov survey highlighted that 51% of the public would rather the government did not finance the coronation. Senior minister Oliver Dowden said of the coronation: "It is a marvellous moment in our history and people would not want a dour scrimping and scraping". Mr Dowden reassured the public that both the government and the King are: "mindful of ensuring that there is value for the taxpayer" in the celebrations. The effects on the wider economy of the coronation and accompanying extra bank holiday in May are disputed. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport estimates the day-off will incur a cost of £2.39 billion, though this could be offset by increased tourism and economic activity in the hospitality and leisure sectors.