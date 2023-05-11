“The children don't know where they're going to sleep tonight.” Richard Boyd Barrett told the Dáil
Darren Halley
The eviction by the sheriff of a Dublin family of four this morning has been raised in the Dáil. Richard Boyd Barrett TD said it happened “in minister (Neale) Richmond’s constituency” — referring to the Fine Gael TD who is currently labouring in supermarket price talks. Mr Boyd Barrett said the family had approached public representatives and the Local Authority because of a Government promise that councils would buy homes to prevent tenants being evicted. Dun Laoghaire Rathdown council subsequently confirmed to Ernst and Young, acting for the owner bank, that it would pay full market value for the home.
