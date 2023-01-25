The case against the Monk as the prosecution rests its case against Gerry Hutch

The case against the Monk as the prosecution rests its case against Gerry Hutch

Owen BreslinVideo Team

The case against the Monk as the prosecution rests its case against Gerry Hutch

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News