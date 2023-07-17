'The best player to ever don boots': Lionel Messi unveiled to Inter Miami's fans

'The best player to ever don boots': Lionel Messi unveiled to Inter Miami's fans

**Must credit: MLS Lionel Messi has been introduced to Inter Miami’s fans during a special event hosted at the MLS club’s DRV Pink Stadium. During the ceremony, which was dubbed The Unveil and broadcast live, the 36-year-old Argentina superstar greeted Inter Miami owner David Beckham with a hug before receiving his pink No 10 jersey. Messi told the crowd: “I want to thank all the people of Miami for their welcome and love since I arrived in this city."

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News