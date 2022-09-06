'That's it folks!', Boris Johnson gives final farewell as he leaves office

Sunday World Video Team

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls on his party to unite behind new leader Liz Truss as he gave his farewell speech outside Number 10 Downing Street.

