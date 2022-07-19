Thai cave rescuer: we didn’t have time to focus on emotion during operation

Thai cave rescuer: we didn’t have time to focus on emotion during operation

Sunday World Video Team

One of the divers who helped save 12 young footballers from a cave in Thailand has recalled how those involved did not have time to focus on emotion, only “the nuts and bolts of the rescue”. Richard Stanton said the situation had been “chaotic” and that he and his team had had to “write the operations manual” for the mission due to its unprecedented nature.

