Terrifying moment French skier falls down glacier crevasse and survives goes viral

Terrifying moment French skier falls down glacier crevasse and survives goes viral

Mick Carolan

Terrifying moment French skier falls down glacier crevasse and survives goes viral

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News