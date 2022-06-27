Tennis fans from all over the world queue overnight to get Wimbledon tickets

Excited tennis fans are planning to queue overnight to get their hands on tickets for the opening day of Wimbledon, as the tournament returns to normal service after two years affected by the pandemic.

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News