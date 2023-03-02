Ten Hag full of praise for starlet Garnacho as Man Utd come back to win
Erik ten Hag praised Alejandro Garnacho for taking another step in his development after the 18-year-old inspired Manchester United to a late comeback victory against West Ham in the FA Cup. Three days after winning the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley, the Red Devils refocused on a fifth-round clash that had looked to be getting away from them on Wednesday. Said Benrahma put West Ham into a deserved lead but their night went downhill rapidly from the 77th minute onwards.
