Ten Hag felt he had to play Casemiro against Palace, despite suspension threat

Sunday World Video Team

Erik ten Hag defended his decision to start Casemiro in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace despite the midfielder picking up a one-match ban with his fifth yellow card. United looked poised to move into second spot in the Premier League after Bruno Fernandes fired in the opener late in the first half, but Michael Olise’s last-gasp free-kick denied the visitors. Casemiro’s 80th-minute booking for a challenge on Wilfried Zaha means the Brazilian will miss the trip to leaders Arsenal on Sunday for what could be a key contest for both sides’ title hopes.

