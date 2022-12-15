Teenagers rescued after ride malfunction at Winter Wonderland

Credit: Becky Littlewood. Two teenage boys had to be rescued after a Winter Wonderland fairground ride failed. The elastic and gearbox on one side of the Slingshot failed, with the pod holding the pair slamming into a metal support. In a video shared on social media, the pod can be seen dangling above the ground with the two riders still inside. Staff can also be seen escorting spectators away from the scene. Becky Littlewood, who took the video, wrote that she had been attending the attraction in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday night when the accident happened.