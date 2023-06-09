Teenage boy dies after collision involving e-bike and ambulance in Salford

A teenage boy has died after his e-bike collided with an ambulance in Salford. Greater Manchester Police said traffic officers began following the boy, 15, along Fitzwarren Street at around 2pm and onto Lower Seedley Road, before their vehicle was blocked off by bollards.

