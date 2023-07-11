Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teacher stabbed in Gloucestershire

A teenage boy is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder after a popular teacher was stabbed in a secondary school corridor. The male teacher was taken to hospital with a single stab wound after being attacked at Tewkesbury Academy in Gloucestershire just after 9am on Monday. The academy was locked down and two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a “precaution”, Assistant Chief Constable Richard Ocone of Gloucestershire Police said. A teenager, from Tewkesbury, allegedly fled the scene and was arrested by armed officers in the nearby Stoke Orchard area at 11am. A knife has been recovered.