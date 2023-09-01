Taylor Swift's ‘The Eras Tour’ is coming to the big screen

A concert film documenting the singer's sold-out worldwide tour being released in cinemas in the US on October 13. Swift wrote on Instagram, "the Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon." AMC Theatres say they have increased their online booking capacity, after Swift fans crashed ticketing websites trying to get tickets for the star's tour dates.