Taylor Swift announces new album as she scoops top MTV VMA prize

Sunday World Video Team

Taylor Swift sent fans into a frenzy at the 2022 MTV VMAs by announcing a brand new album, moments after scooping the evening’s top award.

The pop megastar took home several awards on the night, including the coveted best video and best long form video, for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).

