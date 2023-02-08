Taoiseach urges TD not to play into far right's argument

Taoiseach urges TD not to play into far right's argument

Darren HalleyVideo Team

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has spoken passionately about his own “colour” and racial status in the Dáil – while pleading with TDs to consider how they raise refugee and migrant questions.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News