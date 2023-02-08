Taoiseach urges TD not to play into far right's argument
Darren HalleyVideo Team
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has spoken passionately about his own “colour” and racial status in the Dáil – while pleading with TDs to consider how they raise refugee and migrant questions.
Popular Videos
Former loyalist terror chief Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair is in fighting form
Seal spotted swimming up Dublin river
WATCH | Daniel O'Donnell sings 'Here I am, Lord' at sister Kathleen's funeral mass in Donegal
Leak inside Zara store on Henry St
Spanish police storm house of gangsters accused of attempted murder of three Irish men
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Una Healy posts footage of Costa Rica getaway
assault charge | Warrant issued for teen accused of homophobic attack after court told he left Ireland
CONTROVERSY | Taoiseach says TG4 should consider postponing documentary on Creeslough tragedy
Love Sue Lots | Suzanne Jackson says husband Dylan is her ‘rock’ after ‘embarrassing’ DWTS mistake
‘dirty money’ | Real IRA man Nathan Kinsella up on money-laundering charges after €1m Blackrock house move
Taoiseach urges TD not to play into far right's argument
‘Mindless’ vandalism of 5,000-year-old Hill of Tara monument condemned
GUN FOUND | Epsom College headteacher ‘made desperate call hours before murder-suicide’
RIP | Cork man (20s) tragically killed in Galway crash remembered as ‘good friend’
That's A-Maura | Love Island star Maura Higgins to appear on Friday’s Late Late Valentine’s Special
More Videos
Spanish police storm house of gangsters accused of attempted murder of three Irish men
Police reject suggestions Nicola Bulley could have been a victim of crime
Father of obese teenager found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence
Laura Whitmore’s TikTok and Instagram posts for alcohol brand banned
Turkey Syria earthquakes deadliest in a decade as death toll passes 9,000
Leak inside Zara store on Henry St
road closed | Young e-scooter driver rushed to hospital after collision with truck in Dublin
punishment beating | Video shows terror chief Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair in another fight … this time with punch bag
Former loyalist terror chief Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair is in fighting form
Killer steps down | Orangeman who killed his wife resigns from top post after public pressure
It’s my right to come home - British Jihadi prisoner in Syria
'shame' | Outrage in Co Meath after Hill of Tara monument is damaged by ‘mindless act’ of vandalism
'contract killers' | Watch as Spanish police swoop on gang of hitmen after ‘Mr Flashy ally’ shot in Marbella
Spanish police storm house of gangsters accused of attempted murder of three Irish men
pre-season friendly | Westlife star Nicky Byrne’s 15-year-old son Rocco makes Shelbourne first team
LATEST | Man (50s) arrested by gardai probing murder of Killarney grandmother Miriam Burns
Police reject suggestions Nicola Bulley could have been a victim of crime
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed