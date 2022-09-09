Taoiseach pays tribute to the Queen's memory

Taoiseach pays tribute to the Queen's memory

Sunday World Video Team

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin pays tribute to the Queen in Dublin. Irish premier Micheal Martin has said that the Queen’s 2011 visit to Ireland was “the crowing moment” of the peace process and the development of Anglo-Irish relations. The Taoiseach said that the late monarch has been a constant in the world political order and expressed Ireland’s understanding of the “enormous change” her passing represents.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News