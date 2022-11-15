Taoiseach outlines plans to tackle gambling addiction

New laws will safeguard against “truly awful” gambling addiction that can be devastating for families, the Taoiseach has said. Micheal Martin said the “long-awaited and much-needed” proposed legislation “takes a responsible approach” to regulating the gambling sector in the country. The Gambling Regulation Bill was approved by Government ministers at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The planned laws aim to create a “modern, robust regulatory and licensing regime” for the gambling sector. It also paves the way for the establishment of a gambling regulator, who will have the powers to regulate advertising, gambling websites and apps.