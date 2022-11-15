Taoiseach outlines plans to tackle gambling addiction

Taoiseach outlines plans to tackle gambling addiction

Sunday World Video Team

New laws will safeguard against “truly awful” gambling addiction that can be devastating for families, the Taoiseach has said. Micheal Martin said the “long-awaited and much-needed” proposed legislation “takes a responsible approach” to regulating the gambling sector in the country. The Gambling Regulation Bill was approved by Government ministers at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The planned laws aim to create a “modern, robust regulatory and licensing regime” for the gambling sector. It also paves the way for the establishment of a gambling regulator, who will have the powers to regulate advertising, gambling websites and apps.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News