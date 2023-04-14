Taoiseach Leo Varadkar delivers speech at Dublin Castle banquet in President Biden's honour



Leo Varadkar hosted the US president for a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle. Opening the banquet, Mr Varadkar said Ireland and the US shared a "similar past and philosophy". He added: "When we become beacons of hope as well as of liberty, helping others to find their own paths to freedom, and the freedom to achieve freedom - that is the promise of America, and it is the promise of Ireland too." Mr Biden received a standing ovation as he finished his speech in which he reflected on his family roots and told the audience: “No barrier is too thick or too strong for Ireland or the United States of America."

