Taoiseach defends Government response to refugee accommodation shortage

Sunday World Video Team

The Taoiseach has defended the Irish Government’s response to the accommodation shortage for Ukrainian refugees, describing it as “remarkably fast”. Micheal Martin admitted it was “not satisfactory” that more than 30 Ukrainian refugees were left without accommodation on Friday. But he rejected the suggestion that the increased numbers of refugees arriving in the country was predicted months ago. It has emerged that more than 30 Ukrainian refugees were left without accommodation on Friday.

