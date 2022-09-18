Taoiseach and President of Ireland attend vigil for Queen Elizabeth II

Taoiseach and President of Ireland attend vigil for Queen Elizabeth II

Mick CarolanSunday World Video Team

Taoiseach and President of Ireland attend vigil for Queen Elizabeth II

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News