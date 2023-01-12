Tanaiste would have ‘no problem’ with Sinn Fein leader attending a meeting on NI Protocol

Tanaiste Micheal Martin speaking to the media at Hillsborough Castle. He said he would have had no problem with Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald attending a meeting over the NI Protocol. It comes a row over the exclusion of the Sinn Fein president from a political meeting with the Foreign Secretary on Wednesday rumbled on as Irish premier Leo Varadkar, Tanaiste Micheal Martin and UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were all holding talks in Northern Ireland as part of efforts to resolve the dispute over the post-Brexit trading arrangements. The Taoiseach and Sir Keir are meeting with the main Stormont parties to discuss the deadlock over the protocol, which the DUP has cited as its reason for boycotting Northern Ireland’s devolved institutions since May.