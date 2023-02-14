Tallaght couple of 50 years give tips for a successful marriage

Tallaght couple of 50 years give tips for a successful marriage

Johnny BrewVideo Team

Bernie and Robert Coventry will be 50 years married this August and in that time have fostered 50 children and brought up four of them.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News