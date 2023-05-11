Take a closer look at the features and specifications of the all-new Mazda CX-60 Plug-in Hybrid

Considering the phenomenal success of the CX-5 and the void left by the now discontinued CX-7, it seemed Mazda were missing a golden opportunity in the large SUV segment. As the years ticked on, that gap was filled mainly by the Koreans who cashed in with reasonable-priced oil-burning versions of the Kia Sorento and the Hyundai Santa Fe. Granted, nobody could have predicted the meteoric rise of the crossover, but it took nearly 12 years for the Japanese car giant to finally join the party with their new offering – the CX-60. Better late than never, and boy, it didn’t disappoint.