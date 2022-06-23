Sun sets on first day of Glastonbury 2022

Thousands of music lovers returned to Worthy Farm on Wednesday as Glastonbury opened its gates for the first time in three years. Revellers had queued from the early hours to be among the first ticket-holders on site, while others battled travel delays on their journey to Pilton in Somerset amid three days of major rail strikes. The festival is returning with headliners Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross filling the Sunday Teatime Legends slot.

