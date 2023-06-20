Sturgeon: I am absolutely certain I have done nothing wrong

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon said “the thing that sustains me right now is the certainty that I have done nothing wrong”, as she returned to the Scottish Parliament for the first time since being arrested in a probe into the SNP’s finances. Ms Sturgeon spent nearly seven hours in custody after being arrested on Sunday June 11, before she was released without charge pending further investigation. Speaking to reporters at Holyrood on Tuesday, she said she had called the press conference as she wants to be able to get on with her job.