Stunning video shows Spanish cops dismantling 'South American' style cocaine lab

Police video shows men lying on the ground handcuffed as officers in white boiler suits examine big blue barrels scattered throughout the grounds of the lab

In scenes more reminiscent of the jungles of South America, Spanish police have revealed the discovery of the first operational cocaine lab near Madrid.

Consisting of tents and tarpaulins, similar to set-ups found in Colombia, the lab found near a large farm had the capacity to produce 120 kilograms of drugs per week.

A total of 12 suspects including the leader of the gang and his lieutenant have been arrested, following searches as part of follow-up operations in Malaga, Madrid and Córdoba.

Police revealed that special arrest teams had arrested five "cooks" at the cocaine lab on the spot, who had been using gasoline, ammonia and water when extracting the cocaine.

The investigation was launched in May of this year after Spanish police discovered that the leader and his accomplice, who enjoyed a lavish lifestyle in Malaga, had come into the possession of a large quantity of chemicals.

They also prepared other materials to set up a drug lab and had a storage space in Córdoba where other items were stored in a sea container in a parking lot on the Costa del Sol.

During the investigation, the police identified a Dominican national who was responsible for supervising the production process in the lab and for organising the distribution of the drugs.

He recruited three Colombians who came to Spain specifically to produce cocaine.

A total of five “cooks” were arrested in the raid on the cocaine lab. In addition, 85 kilograms of cocaine paste and 250 kilograms of cocaine-impregnated cement were found. Also, 950 litres of chemicals, six vehicles and 36,000 euros in cash were seized.

The group's leader and his right-hand man were arrested in Malaga, while vehicles and a gun with ammunition, cash, documentation and chemicals were seized.