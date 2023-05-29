‘Stunning’ balloon festival returns to Isle of Wight

‘Stunning’ balloon festival returns to Isle of Wight

Thousands of people have been enjoying the “stunning” annual Isle of Wight Balloon Festival. A total of 25 balloons feature in the second annual event at Robin Hill Country Park, where about 4,000 people gather on each day of the bank holiday weekend.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News