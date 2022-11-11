Students stage climate crisis protest outside Leinster House
Sunday World Video Team
Students and civil society groups will march to Leinster House today, calling for politicians to take emergency action on the climate crisis. Trinity students are organising the demonstration against the backdrop of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.
