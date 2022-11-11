Students stage climate crisis protest outside Leinster House

Students stage climate crisis protest outside Leinster House

Sunday World Video Team

Students and civil society groups will march to Leinster House today, calling for politicians to take emergency action on the climate crisis. Trinity students are organising the demonstration against the backdrop of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News