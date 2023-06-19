Student jailed for 15 years for killing ‘gentle giant’ teenager in knife attack

A music student who stabbed a university undergraduate eight times with a 13-inch knife over a joke about his skateboard has been jailed for 15 years. Luke O’Connor, 19, described as a “gentle giant” by his family – was killed during the incident on Wilmslow Road in Fallowfield, south Manchester, on October 26 last year. Shiloh Pottinger, 20, repeatedly knifed the Manchester Metropolitan University student up to the hilt with the 13-inch “mafia stiletto” knife after reacting “violently and unpredictably” to a jokey remark made about his skateboard by Luke’s friend. Pottinger, a music producer and student at BIMM university, aged 19 at the time, made a “pathetic” over-reaction to the joke with threats of violence, but rugby player Luke, in the second year of a business degree, refused to be cowed and instead stood up to him and laughed, Manchester Crown Court heard. Pottinger first used his skateboard to attack Luke then stabbed him eight times with the blade before running off. Pottinger was found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter following a three-week trial in May.