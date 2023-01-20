Student denies public order offence after eggs thrown at King

Student denies public order offence after eggs thrown at King

Video Team

A student who allegedly threw eggs at the King during a visit to York has pleaded not guilty to threatening behaviour. Patrick Thelwell appeared at York Magistrates’ Court charged with a Section 4 public order offence relating to the incident on November 9.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News