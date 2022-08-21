Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils first Barbie doll with hearing aids

Sunday World Video Team

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis has teamed up with Barbie to unveil their first ever doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids. The EastEnders actress, who won the dance competition in 2021, features in the Rose, Barbie & Friends campaign alongside a cast of diverse models that reflect the new line of dolls.

