Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman dies aged 78

Former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman has died aged 78. He became a judge on the show in 2004 and his final appearance was on the 2016 Christmas Day special. A statement from his agent said: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78."

