Stormzy to manage England at Soccer Aid

Stormzy, the platinum-selling rapper, singer and songwriter who will manage England at Soccer Aid this summer. It is the first time that Manchester United fan Stormzy has taken part in Soccer Aid and he will have Harry Redknapp, Emma Hayes and Vicky McClure to help guide him as part of the wider England coaching team, with Jill Scott as captain. Stormzy said: “I’m a massive football fan, so getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to manage England is a dream come true. The fact it’s at Old Trafford, and I’m a Manchester United fan, makes it extra special. "Growing up, I have such good memories of watching Soccer Aid and all the star names who have taken part over the years. It’s a great family occasion, so come along and support us on Sunday 11th June".