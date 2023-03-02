Steve Mackey, bass guitarist of Britpop band Pulp, dies aged 56

Steve Mackey, the bass guitarist of Britpop band Pulp, has died aged 56. The group, who were known for their hits including Common People and Disco 2000, announced on their Instagram page that he died on Thursday after three months in hospital.

