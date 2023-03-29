Steve Clarke toasts upset of Spain but warns ‘you don’t qualify with six points’
Video Team
Steve Clarke believes Scotland put their mark on their Euro 2024 qualifying group with a stunning 2-0 win over Spain at Hampden Park but cautioned against looking too far ahead. A Scott McTominay double – after he came off the bench to score twice and clinch the 3-0 home win against Cyprus on Saturday – gave the Scots an unlikely triumph and took them top of Group A with six points from six. The momentous result was helped further by the 1-1 draw between Norway and Georgia – June’s opponents – earlier in the day.
Popular Videos
Dublin Airport traffic brought to standstill by anti-migrant protesters over weekend
Singer Dolores Keane tells Tommy Tiernan how career began and joining first band
Video of the arrest of Tereza Hlušková
Charlie Bird talks about the influence activist Vicky Phelan had on his life
Extinction Rebellion Ireland protest J.P. Morgan ‘women in technology’ event in Dublin
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
We need to act after Nashville shooting - Joe Biden
Police will not be deterred by raising of threat level - PSNI deputy
Protests and strikes continue in France against pension reforms
Queen Consort leads tributes to Paul O'Grady
Steve Clarke toasts upset of Spain but warns ‘you don’t qualify with six points’
I-Con-ic | Comedian Bert Kreischer admits he was ‘star-struck and shaky’ meeting Conor McGregor
Rogue trader | OAP fleeced by cowboy builder Stephen Stewart passed away before he got justice
TRIAL TESTIMONY | Phillip Schofield tells court his brother told him about sex acts with teenager
bail refusal | Enoch Burke’s brother Simeon told he could be out of jail ‘with the flick of a pen’
going nowhere | Far-right claims asylum seekers removed from Mullingar barracks are rubbished
More Videos
Extinction Rebellion Ireland protest J.P. Morgan ‘women in technology’ event in Dublin
Cillian Murphy spotted in New Ross, Wexford
Statutory inquiry into sexual harassment allegations in Defence Forces announced
Video of the arrest of Tereza Hlušková
Thousands of police to be deployed across France amid pension reforms clashes
Gunwoman kills three children and three adults at Nashville school
Charity Launch | Jennifer Zamparelli says Darkness Into Light gives ‘sense of collective hope’
Extinction Rebellion Ireland protest J.P. Morgan ‘women in technology’ event in Dublin
Irish Hero | Fans amazing show of support for James McClean after autism diagnosis
star sighting | Cillian Murphy spotted filming his new movie in Co Wexford
Pubspy - Ennis, Co. Clare | Lovely pints in O’Connell’s of Ennis... but they cost more ‘Dan’ the advertised door price of €2.98
big bother | Brian Dowling can’t put on his wedding rings as his swollen fingers are ‘like sausages’
In Custody | Man accused of causing €51,000 worth of damage in Hugo Boss ram-raid to apply for bail
Ryan rant | Anti-vaxxer Aisling O’Loughlin glad to see ‘shameful’ Ryan Tubridy leave Late Late Show
'Nightclub Queen' | Irish criminal who built nightclub empire in 1920s London to feature in new BBC drama
Thai high trouble | Irishman (53) arrested in Thailand after cannabis shop robbery
Cillian Murphy spotted in New Ross, Wexford
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed