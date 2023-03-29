Steve Clarke toasts upset of Spain but warns ‘you don’t qualify with six points’

Steve Clarke believes Scotland put their mark on their Euro 2024 qualifying group with a stunning 2-0 win over Spain at Hampden Park but cautioned against looking too far ahead. A Scott McTominay double – after he came off the bench to score twice and clinch the 3-0 home win against Cyprus on Saturday – gave the Scots an unlikely triumph and took them top of Group A with six points from six. The momentous result was helped further by the 1-1 draw between Norway and Georgia – June’s opponents – earlier in the day.

