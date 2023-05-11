Stephen Tompkinson leaves court after being cleared of grievous bodily harm

Stephen Tompkinson leaves court after being cleared of grievous bodily harm

Actor Stephen Tompkinson has been cleared of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man he confronted for drunkenly making noise outside his house. The DCI Banks star was accused of punching Karl Poole in the head after finding him and a friend drinking at the bottom of his driveway in the early hours of May 30 2021.

