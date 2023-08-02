Stepfather guilty of murdering 10-month-old found dead in cot

A man has been found guilty of murdering his 10-month-old stepson who was found dead in his cot with dozens of injuries. Jacob Crouch was found dead at his Derbyshire home on the morning of December 30 2020 and later discovered to have 39 rib fractures, 19 visible bruises and several internal injuries. Stepfather Craig Crouch, 39, was convicted of murder and three counts of child cruelty after a jury deliberated for four days following a seven-week trial at Derby Crown Court. Jacob’s mother Gemma Barton, 33, was cleared of murder, an alternative charge of manslaughter, and two counts of child cruelty, but was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child and a third count of child cruelty.