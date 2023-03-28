Statutory inquiry into sexual harassment allegations in Defence Forces announced
The Government has agreed to establish a statutory inquiry into allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying and discrimination in the Defence Forces, as recommended by an independent report. Reacting to the publication of the independent review group’s (IRG) report, Tanaiste and Minister for Defence Micheal Martin also announced the immediate establishment of a new external oversight body of the Defence Forces to deal with the group’s recommendations. He described the report as “stark” and “harrowing”, and committed to a programme of reform and culture change within the Defence Forces.
