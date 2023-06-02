Stars hit red carpet for Spider-Man gala screening in London

Stars hit red carpet for Spider-Man gala screening in London

Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Daniel Kaluuya hit the red carpet in London for a gala screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Kaluuya portrays Spider-Punk in the movie, which follows the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was released in 2018. He stars alongside Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore, who plays the lead role of Miles Morales.

