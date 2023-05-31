Star of Chevalier happy to ‘repair’ history and celebrate the life of black composer Joseph Bologne

Star of Chevalier happy to ‘repair’ history and celebrate the life of black composer Joseph Bologne

Chevalier, a film based on the life of French composer Joseph Bologne, hits UK cinemas next month The film tells the story of how an illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner rose to heights in French society before an ill-fated love affair.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News