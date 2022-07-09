Sri Lankan PM agrees to resign as protesters storm residence of president

Sunday World Video Team

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to resign after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled president step down on the day protesters stormed the president’s residence and office.

