Spike Lee criticises lack of change in NFL as Colin Kaepernick still without job

Film-maker Spike Lee has said he does not feel “much has changed” in the NFL as former American footballer Colin Kaepernick has not been given back his job after he kneeled during games to protest against racial injustice in the US. Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, sparked an intense debate in 2016 for kneeling during the national anthem to protest against police brutality, with former US president Donald Trump calling for the NFL to fire any player who did not stand for the anthem.