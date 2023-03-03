Spencer Matthews embarks on heartwrenching journey to find late brother in new documentary

Video Team

Spencer Matthews attempts to retrace the steps of his older brother Michael with the help of survivalist Bear Grylls and record-breaking mountaineer Nirmal “Nims” Purja in his new documentary Finding Michael. The Disney+ feature-length film details the emotional story of 34-year-old Matthews’ attempt to find the body of his brother who disappeared on Mount Everest in 1999. Finding Michael starts streaming on Disney+ on Friday 3 March.

