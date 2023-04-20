Speeches by political leaders mark 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

Political leaders past and present mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Charles Michel, president of the European Council, paid tribute to the agreement for ending conflict in Northern Ireland while scores of others around the world continued. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen described the agreement conference as “incredible”, adding that it was “an opportunity to thank and praise” the architects of the peace deal. Former US president Bill Clinton said the collapse of powersharing in Northern Ireland was a “perfectly predictable result”. Irish premier Leo Varadkar thanked international partners for “their ongoing commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and to Northern Ireland” over the decades.